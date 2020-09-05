Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Position Cut by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Patriot Transportation worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PATI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Patriot Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 12.1% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 271,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 102.9% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 336,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 170,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

PATI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $21.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Patriot Transportation Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

