Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 8th

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:IMRA) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 8th. Passage Bio had issued 4,700,000 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $75,200,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have commented on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $27.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $62.71.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

