PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 6.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 2,114,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,140,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.
PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.45.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.