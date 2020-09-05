PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Down 6.2%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) dropped 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.13 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 2,114,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,140,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

