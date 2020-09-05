Otis Worldwide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,733% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.49. 3,096,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.03. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $65.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

