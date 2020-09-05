Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of OSIIF stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

