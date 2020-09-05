O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $30,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 in the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.01. 479,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

