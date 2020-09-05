Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. 14,695,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,376,626. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $175.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

