OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Wasson acquired 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $650,105 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $72,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $282.41 million, a P/E ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

