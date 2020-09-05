Oppenheimer Weighs in on Tesla Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $193.60 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.58.

TSLA opened at $418.32 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $502.49. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,089.38, a PEG ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.03 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total value of $7,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,454 shares of company stock worth $68,999,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

