Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Athenex in a report issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.99) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Athenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. Athenex has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Athenex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Athenex by 99.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Athenex by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Athenex by 15.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 2,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,902,624.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

