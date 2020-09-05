Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of WSM opened at $84.56 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 256.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,873,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,483 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10,093.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,310,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,808,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,040 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $39,357,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,249,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $1,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,078,970. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

