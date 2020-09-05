Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 5.5%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 12,159,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,118,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 950.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 123,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Opko Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

