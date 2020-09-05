Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Trading Down 5.5%

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 12,159,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 15,118,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPK. TheStreet raised Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.
In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 950.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 199,609 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 123,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Opko Health by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
