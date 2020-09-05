ONEX (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

ONEX (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ONEX from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEX from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on ONEX from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Get ONEX alerts:

Shares of ONEX stock opened at C$63.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ONEX has a 12 month low of C$37.00 and a 12 month high of C$89.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.85.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.