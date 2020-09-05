OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.50. 793,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 557,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79.
OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFT)
OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.
