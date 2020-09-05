Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $15.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.