Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 59.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NPN stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

