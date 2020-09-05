Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NAC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

