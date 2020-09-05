Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Cut by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,722 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novartis by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,565,000 after acquiring an additional 701,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.45. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.