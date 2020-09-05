Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.73. 958,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 505,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

NIU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,266,000. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after purchasing an additional 206,755 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

