Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Trimmed by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,157,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $176.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $117.41.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Nike from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

