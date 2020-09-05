New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NWHM stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.00. New Home has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $98.96 million for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.53%.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

