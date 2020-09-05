New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Trading Down 5.7%

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 2,503,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,785,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

NBEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $193.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.72.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Research analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBEV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in New Age Beverages by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.