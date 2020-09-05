NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 5.9%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.69 and last traded at $36.99. 811,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 951,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $3,246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Bonello sold 22,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $849,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,226.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,856 shares of company stock worth $7,711,404. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after buying an additional 1,565,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,212,000 after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,329 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

