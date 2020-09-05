NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.15

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NCC stock opened at GBX 186.40 ($2.44) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 174.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46. The company has a market cap of $520.04 million and a P/E ratio of 39.66. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

Get NCC Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 233.40 ($3.05).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.