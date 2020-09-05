Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Nautilus from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.21.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, Director Marvin G. Siegert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,736. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.