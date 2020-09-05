National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.60 and a beta of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

