National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MAIFF)

National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of MAIFF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.60.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
