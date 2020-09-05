Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Sells $535,335.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $535,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,928.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Matthew Lang sold 100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $54,054.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Matthew Lang sold 600 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. Analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 34.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 35.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

