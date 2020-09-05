M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $13,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 484,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 154,625 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 37.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.5% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 160,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.63.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.90. 656,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,883. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $85.09 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

