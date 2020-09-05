Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,373 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,373 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.17, for a total value of $1,867,105.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,916,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,672,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $157.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $178.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Morningstar by 23,700.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 16.6% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

