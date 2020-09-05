Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Underweight Rating for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

HRGLY opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.22. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $1.098 dividend. This is a boost from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

