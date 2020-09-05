Morgan Stanley Increases Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $260.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DOCU. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45. Docusign has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares in the company, valued at $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,297,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.