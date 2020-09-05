Molina Healthcare, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

MOH stock opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

