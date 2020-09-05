Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.18. 702,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,026,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOBL. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. Mobileiron’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 20.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 48.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 692,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Mobileiron by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 165,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 112,219 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,641,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mobileiron by 151.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.