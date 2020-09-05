Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of Middlesex Water worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $53,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,497.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,550 shares of company stock worth $372,588 over the last three months. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Middlesex Water presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

MSEX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. 26,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.21. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

