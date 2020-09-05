Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $214.96 and last traded at $217.30. 58,106,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 41,400,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,644.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

