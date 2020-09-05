Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $39,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,855,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $15,124,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,925,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,580,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,185,000 after acquiring an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total transaction of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $115.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.368 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

