Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Raised to C at TheStreet

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of MIK stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Michaels Companies has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 3.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.