MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0046

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $475,443.10 and $507.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000812 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 380,109,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,807,140 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

