Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Down 5.9%

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.85 and last traded at $110.54. Approximately 2,397,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,837,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.68.

Get Match Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 460.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,541 shares of company stock valued at $62,318,273 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,380,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1,073.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $225,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.