Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Purchases 900 Shares

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $19,458.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,300,320 shares in the company, valued at $28,112,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.14 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period.

Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

