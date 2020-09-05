Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Purchases 800 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $10,848.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,300,320 shares in the company, valued at $17,632,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MHH stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

