Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Purchases 2,400 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $31,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,826,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 33,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.14 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the first quarter worth about $2,272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.