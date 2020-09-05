Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Purchases 2,300 Shares

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw purchased 2,300 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,879,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MHH stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. 33,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

