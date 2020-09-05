Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,912.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,277,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,430,665.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.14 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $501,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the first quarter valued at $2,272,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the second quarter valued at $548,000.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

