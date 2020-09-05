Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Buys 900 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw acquired 900 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $11,223.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at $15,928,841.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MHH traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.14 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter worth $2,272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

