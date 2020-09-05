Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Buys 1,000 Shares

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $10,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,757,307.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 33,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastech Digital by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,272,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

