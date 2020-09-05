Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,176.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 33,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
