Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,176.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. 33,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHH. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $889,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 753.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastech Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

