Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Major Shareholder Steven A. Shaw Acquires 1,700 Shares of Stock

Mastech Digital Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) major shareholder Steven A. Shaw purchased 1,700 shares of Mastech Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $16,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,277,373 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,540.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mastech Digital stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,409. Mastech Digital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.14 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastech Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $497,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized organizations, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

