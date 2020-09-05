Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,032,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Qorvo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $153,446.40. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,069. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.43. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

